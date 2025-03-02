Trantifa Terrorist Arrested for Attacks on Tesla Dealership

Trantifa is a transgender antifa group planning to overturn the United States government. They have the same goal as antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Another man who dresses as a woman is accused of attempting to carry out a series of terrible bombings on Tesla properties, according to ABC News. He is a Trantifa domestic terrorist.

The Trans Army of the Mentally Ill

Justin Thomas Nelson 42, who is a man, calls himself Lucy Grace Nelson, and he has been tied to the so-called Trantifa group who are engaged in violence nationwide.

A border agent in Vermont was murdered by one of their radicals.

Nelson was arrested Monday after Loveland police investigated on January 29, following a series of fire bombing attacks at a Tesla dealership in the city. He was booked into the Larimer County jail after being charged with explosives or incendiary devices during a felony. He was charged with criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit a class three felony. He was held on a $100,000 cash surety bond.

On Thursday, those charges were followed up by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. They announced that Nelson was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property. The incident began on January 29 and continued into February

Journalist Andy Ngo said the far left has intensified calls for a domestic terrorist attack on Tesla property to avenge the actions of the DOGE head, Elon Musk, as well as President Trump.

Ridiculously, ABC News called the criminal a woman.

