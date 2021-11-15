Britain’s Senior Military Officer Warns of Risk of War with Russia

















War is changing and we are at a soaring risk of war between Russia and the West. So says General Nick Carter, American Military News reports.

General Nick Carter, chief of the British Defense Staff, cited the willingness of authoritarian foes to use any means, including migrants, gas prices, proxies, or cyberattacks, to achieve their aims on the international stage.

In an interview with Times Radio to be broadcast on November 14, Carter said that “traditional diplomatic tools and mechanisms” available during the Cold War and an era of unipolar U.S. dominance were gone.

“Without those tools and mechanisms there is a greater risk that these escalations or this escalation could lead to miscalculation,” he said. “So I think that’s the real challenge we have to be confronted with.”

We have Russia amassing on Ukraine’s borders and the Belarus dictator sending Muslim migrants threatening the borders of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

What about the invasion on the US borders? Anyone notice?

