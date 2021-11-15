Collectivist Fauci: “Misplaced Perception About Peoples’ Individual Rights…”

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Anthony Fauci, aka Dr. Wrong, has no use for freedom or personal rights. He’s a tyrant whose hubris knows no bounds.
“One of the things that to me was most difficult to accept was that we put together a good plan for how we were going to try to dampen down the spread of infection early on, thinking that was accepted by everyone, then the next day the President is saying ‘Free Michigan, Free Virginia’. I didn’t quite understand what the purpose of that was except to put this misplaced perception about peoples’ individual rights that supersedes societal safety. That to me is one of the things that went awry in all of this,” Fauci said.
Anyone sick of Dr. Napoleon telling us what to do despite being a self-admitted liar and frequently making wrong-headed dictums with no regard for the collateral damage.
Fauci: There is a “misplaced perception about people’s individual right to make a decision that supersedes the societal safety.” pic.twitter.com/hBwObFKOI8
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 15, 2021
The best thing that can come out of the Covid Hoax is an amendment prohibiting any Executive Body from making Mandates and forcing Legislatures to actually write laws again. No un-elected Bureaucrat should every have any mandate or regulatory power.
You detach from reality when you are insulated in a nomenklatura apparatchik bubble for forty plus years.
The lefty faculty lounge crack pipe dream utopia will never work because of human nature, one size certainly does not fit all and the economic illiteracy of the dictatorship of the proletariat.
Americans have been steeped in freedom since birth and do not want the biomedical GESTAPO state that has nothing to do with health and everything to do with control.
O/T-Bwahaha! LMFAO! Gut busting morale boosting laughs as I just saw a picture of the Oregon governor with a Christmas themed mask featuring a Rudolph (racist!) snowball over her mouth!
At least we can’t hear any totalitarian collectivist agitprop horsesh1t from this bureauweenie.
(h/t-The General)