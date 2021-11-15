Collectivist Fauci: “Misplaced Perception About Peoples’ Individual Rights…”

















Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Anthony Fauci, aka Dr. Wrong, has no use for freedom or personal rights. He’s a tyrant whose hubris knows no bounds.

“One of the things that to me was most difficult to accept was that we put together a good plan for how we were going to try to dampen down the spread of infection early on, thinking that was accepted by everyone, then the next day the President is saying ‘Free Michigan, Free Virginia’. I didn’t quite understand what the purpose of that was except to put this misplaced perception about peoples’ individual rights that supersedes societal safety. That to me is one of the things that went awry in all of this,” Fauci said.

Anyone sick of Dr. Napoleon telling us what to do despite being a self-admitted liar and frequently making wrong-headed dictums with no regard for the collateral damage.

Fauci: There is a “misplaced perception about people’s individual right to make a decision that supersedes the societal safety.” pic.twitter.com/hBwObFKOI8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 15, 2021

Related















