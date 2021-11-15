Tyrannical Dems Call on Biden to Mandate Vaccines/Passports to Fly Domestically

















Thirty Democrat lawmakers sent a letter to Biden calling for the White House to mandate full vaccination to fly domestically in the United States. The tyrants insist the requirements are “a necessary and long overdue step toward ensuring all Americans feel safe and confident while traveling and reduce the chances of yet another devastating winter surge.”

“Requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for domestic flights will help alleviate these concerns for traveling. Further, this type of COVID19 vaccine and testing requirement has been endorsed by prominent voices in the public health community,” the letter says.

Several senior Democrats including Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell, and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) signed the letter.

Of course, they did.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website, while ignoring natural immunity, says it believes people should avoid taking domestic flights unless they’re fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

I had a friend whose family was behind the Iron Curtain in East Berlin. They needed passes to go from neighborhood to neighborhood. That’s coming if people don’t smarten up.

