British Police to Extradite, Imprison Americans for Online Speech

Communist Police Commissioner Mark Rowley threatens to extradite and arrest Americans, including Elon Musk, over online posts. We better hope communists Harris and Walz don’t win.

Try it, you despicable, contemptible, execrable, communist lowlife, big-mouth Sir Rowley.

Sir Rowley, Chief of the Met Police, wants to extradite citizens from other countries who they feel violate their online speech laws even though those citizens don’t violate their own country’s free speech laws.

The Brits are arresting citizens for online posts by the hundreds in the U.K. This authoritarian Rowley said he would come after online posters with the “full force of the law.”

Commie Rowley: And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you.

Reporter: “Talk to me about that because we have seen some high-profile figures whipping up the hatred. You talked about it in there with the officers, in fact, about this being added to by online commentary. I mean, I’m even thinking of the likes of Elon Musk getting involved. What are you considering when it comes to dealing with people who are whipping up this kind of behavior from behind a keyboard, maybe in a different country?

Commie Rowey: The bigger keyboard warrior does not make you safe from the law. You can be guilty of offenses of incitement, of stirring up racial hatred. There are numerous terrorist offenses regarding the sort of publishing of material. All of those offenses are in play. If people are provoking hatred and violence on the streets, we will come after those individuals, just as we will physically confront on the streets the folks in the obs who are taking, who are causing the problems for communities.

Head of the Met Police Sir Mark Rowley warns even people abroad will be arrested for mean posts. He seems to infer also @elonmusk. With the First Amendment I don’t think an extradition request it’d get past the most under qualified lawyer. pic.twitter.com/buX0Tmc82V — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) August 8, 2024

Rowley thinks he’s fair. They have a two-tier policing system. Citizens must kowtow. Non-citizen radical Islamists and non-citizen criminals get minimal policing.

Sir Mark is threatening to criminalize those of us who refuse to back down in our claim that there is a two tier policing system in this country. There is. We have the receipts and the experience. We don’t care that it’s an inconvenient truth. ⁦@metpoliceuk⁩ pic.twitter.com/EN8qS6jGKR — WeAreFairCop (@WeAreFairCop) August 7, 2024

According to Lee Harris, Musk said Rowley is a craven coward. The London police and the BBC are becoming Hitlerian.

The BBC has already lost its reputation – it has become British Pravda — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2024

Jewish people in London have no protection from radical Islamists.

Mark Rowley needs to resign. He’s a disgrace who has led @metpoliceuk into an international laughing stock. Thanks to him the Jewish people of London live in fear. #TwoTierPolicing #STARMAGEDDON pic.twitter.com/sNUpTRft7X — Borg Queen (@FreddieQuadrant) August 5, 2024

He doesn’t like free speech.

When will Sir Mark Rowley, the Chief of the Met Police, be arrested for criminal damage after he snatched a journalist’s microphone? If an Enough Is Enough protestor had done this, it’s likely they’d receive a prison sentence under Starmer’s tyrannical legal system.#TwoTier pic.twitter.com/lhxS1ZfFR0 — Turning Point UK (@TPointUK) August 9, 2024