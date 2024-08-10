Victor Davis Hanson on the Fall of the Democrats & Recommendations

Victor Davis Hanson thoroughly analyzed the fall of the Democrats and what Donald Trump needs to do to win.

The analysis hit on historical comparisons and how Republicans won when Democrats make these rare mistakes.

Hanson suggested that he agree to an ABC debate with Kamala by her rules if she submits to a Fox debate with his rules. He also suggested he have details ready to go.

“He can’t just do what he did with Biden,” Hanson said. He didn’t prepare for that debate. He kind of listened; he didn’t do a bad job, but he needs to say, not You’re horrible, that’s terrible; he needs to say, Kamala, your state is number 4 in gas and oil reserves.

“You are importing $25 billion from Saudi Arabia, from Russia, from illiberal regimes, and why. Because you, as attorney general, said no fracking, no more federal leases. We’re going to accept and then just hit her with detail after detail. After your border, don’t say that there was a border compromise. That border compromise was going to let millions more people in. That’s why they voted against it, and don’t lie to us. And he can do what he has to have the details.”