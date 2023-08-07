British Scientists Prepare for a New Pandemic of Disease X

Professor Dame Jenny Harries, the head of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), told Sky News: “What we’re trying to do here is ensure that we prepare so that if we have a new Disease X, a new pathogen, we have done as much of that work in advance as possible.

They say they want to prevent another pandemic with vaccines and therapeutics. They originally focused on COVID and the testing of vaccines. Now they monitor high-risk pathogens, including bird flu, monkeypox, and hantavirus, a disease spread by rodents.

One early success is the world’s first vaccine against Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, a disease that’s spread by ticks and has a fatality rate of 30%.

Early-stage clinical trials have just started, with 24 volunteers expected to test the jab.

They claim the global temperatures are causing it to reach Europe through travel.

Prof Harries said climate change and population shifts are making another pandemic more likely.

“What we’re seeing is a rising risk globally,” she said.

“Some of that is because of things like urbanization where you may get virus jumping into humans [living close-by], as we’ve seen with bird flu.

“And some of it is because of climate change where you get things like ticks and mosquitoes moving to where it was previously cold and is now becoming increasingly warm.

“So this is a growing risk agenda. But it’s one we can use our science actively to prevent human impact.”

THE CONSPIRACY THEORIES THAT OFTEN COME TRUE

The Western World is pushing urbanization with their 15-Minute cities, and illegal migration. That’s not a theory. It’s happening.

The hard-left globalists exploit the weather and admitted they would do that when COVID hit. They saw it as an opportunity to push their agenda.

