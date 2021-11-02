British Trolls Face Imprisonment

If you think the Western World has turned towards the hard-Left, you would be correct.
Free speech is only one of the freedoms that people are losing, but once it falls, all the rest will follow.
According to The Times, the government will shift the focus from the content of an online message to its effect, creating the crimes of “threatening communications,” “knowingly false communication,” and “pile-ons.”
The new language and crimes will be added to the bill before it’s introduced next month.
According to The Times, “Trolls could face two years in prison for sending messages or posting content that causes psychological harm under legislation targeting online hate.”
That, of course, could mean anything and affect anyone. It will be used as a political weapon.
The bill targets individuals but makes companies responsible for the content that appears on their platforms, according to the BBC.
Expect a lot more censorship. The US isn’t far behind. This is The Great Reset.
Pardon my pessimism, and I really hope I am wrong, but I think within the next 10 to 20 years western civilization will be transformed into something unrecognizable, and by that I mean it will be either a fallen civilization turned into a sh*thole such as Detroit city or Venezuella where poverty and crime will cause unimaginable misery to most except a few elites protected in their ” ivory towers”…either that or it will become a dictatorship worse than any before.