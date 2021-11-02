British Trolls Face Imprisonment

















If you think the Western World has turned towards the hard-Left, you would be correct.

Free speech is only one of the freedoms that people are losing, but once it falls, all the rest will follow.

According to The Times, the government will shift the focus from the content of an online message to its effect, creating the crimes of “threatening communications,” “knowingly false communication,” and “pile-ons.”

The new language and crimes will be added to the bill before it’s introduced next month.

According to The Times, “Trolls could face two years in prison for sending messages or posting content that causes psychological harm under legislation targeting online hate.”

That, of course, could mean anything and affect anyone. It will be used as a political weapon.

The bill targets individuals but makes companies responsible for the content that appears on their platforms, according to the BBC.

Expect a lot more censorship. The US isn’t far behind. This is The Great Reset.

