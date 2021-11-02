Hear the Voice of the”Let’s Go, Brandon Pilot

















Patriot Mom put up the tape of the Southwest pilot who said, “Let’s go, Brandon,” over the intercom. Unfortunately, Southwest will conduct an investigation. The cancel culture wants him fired. The Right loves the fact that we have a short interval of laughs at the Left’s expense. It’s about time.

Southwest wasn’t loving it.

“Southwest does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers, and one Employee’s individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees,” the airline said in a statement Sunday.

Maybe the pilot said, “Let’s go Braves,” or maybe he just likes Brandon Brown.

