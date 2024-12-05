Brits Continue to Throw Bloggers in Prison for True Statements

Carlisle Crown Court heard that former boxer, podcaster, and actor Derek Heggie made “grossly offensive comments” in two YouTube videos between 2 and 8 August. That was during the riots after a radical Islamist murdered three little British girls.

He pled guilty to sending offensive communication under the Malicious Communications Act.

That Act is against human rights no matter what country you live in. I now see why we had a Revolution to disengage from the Kingdom.

The 41-year-old faces sentencing on December 13.

According to the BBC, during a previous court hearing, prosecutor George Shelley said Heggie’s comments were “particularly inflammatory” in the context of those disturbances.

Haggie said, “These grooming gangs are raping young white girls.”

That is a true statement, and everyone knows it.

Prosecutors claimed it was done for the “purpose of causing distress or anxiety.”

Apparently, they can read minds.

When he was interviewed, the defendant said he was a journalist and maintained that the online posts were justified.

This is Britain today. They want World War III and are throwing bloggers in prison while ignoring the threat of radical Islam.

Muhammed is in; Brits are out!

On top of that, Muhammad was the most popular name for boys in England and Wales last year. Other years, it was Mohammed or Mohammad, and so on.

So, we hear Winston Churchill is turning over in his grave. With all due respect to nice Muslims, destroying sovereignty and a way of life to satisfy globalists is traitorous.

The West has become a social engineering playground for rich elitists who think they have the right to do it.

