Broadening the RNC Tent & “Dangerous” Amber Rose

M DOWLING
The RNC and Donald Trump want to broaden the tent and not leave out people because of some of their views. They had the Teamsters president speak. I disagree with some of what he said, but not everything. Harmeet Dillon said a Sikh prayer. Most interesting was the very popular porn star who is now a Trump fan.

The RNC put a porn star on stage who, in February, praised the Church of Satan for helping with access to abortion.

Amber Rose was there to tell Republicans that she felt like she had been lied to by the left about Trump and had converted to Trumpism. She’s anti-woke, hates DEI, is pro-family and loves Donald Trump. Her OnlyFans account is on sale.

She gave an excellent speech.

“These are my people. These are where I belong:”

The speech delivered by rapper and Slut Walk founder Amber Rose worried CNN talking heads. Anything that concerns them is good.

 


