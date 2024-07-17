Biden Literally Screams for Attention as His Candidacy Slips Away

By
M DOWLING
-
3
17

To top off his outright assault on the Third Co-Equal Branch of government yesterday, Joe Biden desperately screamed out for his extreme left allies to come to his aid.

In the first clip, he meant he’d freeze rent 5% but said to $55. He couldn’t read the teleprompter accurately.  He leaned in and still couldn’t read it. More importantly, why are the NAACP members applauding this insanity?

In this clip, the leader of the most powerful nation in the world slurs and forgets what he’s saying.

Biden wants the gun that shot Trump banned. He began yelling about children dying. If he closed the border, fewer would die or be sold into slavery in the United States of America.

Screaming Mimi Biden knows what a black job is; it’s the vice president of the United States.

We have to laugh:

HIS OTHER APPEARANCES ARE TO PROVE HE’S MORE THAN UP TO THE JOB. THAT DEBATE WAS A ONE-OFF.

Raise taxes, not raise taxes:

The imaginary train and the imaginary jobs will save pollution:

Spacey, the presidency’s new frontier:

Too close, too freaking close:

The Biden shuffle:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz