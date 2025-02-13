Brooke Rollins Overwhelmingly Confirmed as Agriculture Secretary

The US Senate overwhelmingly confirmed President Trump’s nominee for Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, by a vote of 72-28.

Rollins is a former domestic policy adviser to Trump and is the current president of America First Policy Institute.

She grew up on a farm and graduated from Texas A&M University, completing her degree in agriculture development. She used to lead the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank.

An ally of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, Rollins was once considered a contender to be White House chief of staff. However, Susie Wiles, who helped run Trump’s campaign, was chosen for that role.

If confirmed, Rollins would likely play a role in discussions about Trump’s plans for sweeping tariffs on U.S. imports, which could affect American farmers.

