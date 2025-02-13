The ultra-liberalism (Progressivism) of some Irish could destroy the land many of my ancestors left. Ireland has been experiencing net immigration since 2015. In 2024, the number of immigrants was at a 17-year high. This includes many Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion.

In other words, they are pouring into the country.

Interestingly, Ukrainians who go to Ireland want the massive immigration to stop.

In the year to April 2024, 149,200 people moved to Ireland, and 69,900 people moved away. Of the immigrants, 30,000 were returning Irish citizens, 27,000 were other EU citizens, and 5,400 were UK citizens. The remaining 86,800 immigrants were citizens of different countries.

Ireland is building huge new migrant camps! pic.twitter.com/Jq8nc65tBV — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) February 12, 2025

It’s a country with a little over five million population, and 86,000 is a lot.

The European Parliament adopted a Pact on Migration and Asylum in April 2024. The Pact obliges all Member States to support those facing migration pressure at their borders.

Brussels runs the EU.

Ireland is allegedly screening new entrants and reports those sneaking in, many from the UK.

Asylum seekers in Ireland allegedly undergo mandatory screening upon arrival, including identity verification, biometric data collection, health checks, and security screenings.

Asylum applications in Ireland have risen nearly 300% this year compared to five years ago. Can they properly handle this level of immigration?

“If they don’t have status to be in Ireland, we bring them to Dublin,” Ireland’s Minister for Integration, Roderic O’Gorman, explains. “They’re removed on a ferry back to the UK on the same day.” Most asylum seekers from the UK to the Republic of Ireland enter the country from Northern Ireland, as – unlike the airport or ferry routes – there is no passport control. The Garda checks along the 500km-long (310 miles) border are the only means of stopping illegal entry.

More than 2,000 people who arrived in Ireland illegally have been issued deportation orders so far this year, a 156% increase on the same period in 2023. However, only 129 of those people (just over 6%) are confirmed to have since left the state. The government has said it will begin chartered deportation flights in the coming months, and free up more immigration Gardai from desk work.

One caveat: Much of the information comes from the BBC, which is partially funded by USAID. We do use two resources for this, but it doesn’t mean it’s perfectly accurate. Legacy media is corrupt.

There have been some protests from the right, but they are demonized. If I were in Ireland, I’d be concerned that George Soros was pushing for this.

Public concern over immigration is closely linked to Ireland’s chronic housing problem. The Republic now has the worst record in the EU for housing young people.

The CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, Nick Henderson, says the crisis is a “perfect storm”, created in part by the failure to build enough housing stock over decades, and a government unprepared for the upsurge in asylum seekers – known in Ireland as International Protection Applicants (IPAs) – needing help with accommodation.

“[The government] is only able to provide accommodation through private contractors. That, coupled with an increase in the number of people seeking protection in Ireland, and against the background of a housing crisis, has meant, in effect, that Ireland’s asylum reception system has really collapsed.”

Irish are being pushed onto the streets, and yet the officials are taking in foreigners, generally poor and uneducated.

