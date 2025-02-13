RFK Jr Is Confirmed! Let’s Go MAHA! Mitch Votes No!

The Senate has officially confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Junior as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

This is a historic victory for America. It is one of the most influential and vital decisions in the nation. He is free from corporate and government corruption. RFK plans to shut the door to corruption and remove dangerous injections from the market.

His views on vaccines and public health policy have been distorted, but nevertheless, no matter how many times he addresses it, people are terrified. The vote was mostly on party lines. Mitch McConnell, as usual, joined the Democrats to oppose his nomination.

McConnell, now in the initial throes of dementia, also opposed Pete Hegeth and Tulsi Gabbard. I’m sure he won’t like Kash Patel. He likes everything to go along the same as it has for decades — down the tubes.

Kennedy is now the country’s leading public health official. His agencies include the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People shouldn’t fear him. He cares very much about people’s welfare. If he doesn’t do a good job, he’ll be fired.

Routine childhood vaccinations involve children getting 72 shots in their youth, and he wants to look at that and see if it is appropriate. His children are vaccinated; he’s not anti-vaccine.

He still has concerns about the vaccine causing problems like autism.

One criticism of him is that he didn’t know all the answers about who funds Medicare and Medicaid. However, he seems very intelligent and a quick learner.

The new HHS head hopes to overhaul food safety and environmental guidelines, promote some holistic medicines, and restructure public funding for vaccine research. The latter aims to remove money from medical decisions.

He’s the only one who has pushed for making America healthy again. And we are unhealthy. We rely on psychotropic drugs, and our children are fat. A lot of our foods are filled with red dye and sugar. We need a change. If Mr. Kennedy is nothing else, he is sincere and has sacrificed much to make America healthy again. He deserves a shot.

Our health shouldn’t be partisan.

RFK Jr CONFIRMED!!!! Let’s go MAHA Promises made promises kept. Yesterday @TulsiGabbard today @RobertKennedyJr next up Kash. Let’s go. Team America! pic.twitter.com/aJFNNdsY7f — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email