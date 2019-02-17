Brothers Say They REHEARSED the Smollett Attack Days Before

Empire” star Jussie Smollet paid $3,500 to bodybuilding brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo before they left for Nigeria the day of the Jan. 29 attack, and promised another $500 upon their return to the US, sources told CBS Chicago.
Late Saturday, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said cops reached out to Smollett’s lawyers to arrange a follow-up interview. There has not been a response.
“We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has, in fact, shifted the trajectory of the investigation,” said Guglielmi, who did not elaborate further.
THEY REHEARSED IT
The brothers told cops that the alleged attack in Chicago was supposed to happen before Jan. 29 and that they practiced it in the days before it happened.
Was it on tape? It seems Chicago has tape on every corner and every building.
Smollett, 36, also allegedly paid for the rope, which was purchased from the Crafty Beaver Hardware Store in the Ravenswood neighborhood the weekend of Jan. 25.
Sources said one of the brothers held the rope and poured bleach on Smollett during the 2 a.m. attack, while the other donned a red hat and shouted racist and homophobic slurs at him.
The red hat was bought at an Uptown beauty supply store.
According to ABC News reporter Rob Elgas, the police are still investigating the hate letter sent the week before the attack. The FBI is assisting.
Cops have said the brothers are budding model-actors who have a “relationship” with Smollett and worked on his hit TV show on Fox.
Smollett’s attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson released a statement late Saturday, saying the actor is “angered and devastated” by claims he staged the attack, according to ABC Chicago. These attorneys replaced his former attorney Michael Monico, Michael Cohen’s attorney, who disagreed with Smollett over the release of the statement.
MONICO QUIT OVER THE STATEMENT! WAS IT A PERJURED STATEMENT?
Filing a false report to police in the State of Illinois is considered an act of disorderly conduct, which is a Class 4 felony. That means that anyone found guilty could face up to three years in prison.
Slowly the truth is coming out on this evil hoax accepted by the media and a host of Trump haters.
American Thinker has an interesting article that talks about the hate letter….How the Smollett hate crime case unraveled……….they show a list of items taken by the police from the apartment of the Osundairo Brothers, one item listed was “Magazine on bird cage” Why seize a magazine? Is this the magazine that might have all the letters cut out of it for the mail threat that was sent from a south side post office to the studio about a month ago? interesting read, we shall see what happens
The evil ‘plot’ thickens! Was someone else in on it? Will Smollett provide all of the information?
If true it keeps getting weirder, from Zero Hedge…………………..Smollett Shuffles Attorneys, Hires Crisis Management Firm As Scandal Deepens ………………. Smollett’s management team has reportedly retained the services of Anne Kavanaugh, whose Chicago firm MediaPros24/7 provides several media services including crisis management.He is also reportedly no longer being represented by high-profile criminal defense attorney Michael Monico after an alleged disagreement about Smollett’s Saturday statement, Monico told Fox 32 Chicago’s Rafer Weigel that he “was but is no longer representing” Smollett, who is now represented by Chicago attorneys Victor Henderson and Todd Pugh……………….I think Smollet knows he is in deep trouble!!!!!!!!!
