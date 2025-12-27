Brown U Janitor Warned Campus Security About the Killer Twice Before the Killings

A Brown University custodian warned Brown University campus police about the depraved gunman Claudio Neves Valente “circling” school hallways and peering into classrooms nearly a dozen times in the weeks before the mass shooting.

The custodian, Derek Lisi, warned security in mid-November and again on December 1st.

Derek Lisi, who has worked at the elite school for 15 years, told the Boston Globe he “knew something was off with” the lurking man before the sicko opened fire in a lecture hall, killing two students, Dec. 13.

“He’d been casing that place for weeks,’’ looking into classrooms and “circling the hallways,’’ Lisi told the outlet of Neves Valente.

“I thought it was someone trying to steal something. Every time he saw me, I think he thought I was security, because he would always walk away.’’

“I said, ‘Something’s off with this guy, so I gotta say something,’ ” Lisi said.

“That building has been a free-for-all for a long time,” the janitor claimed. “Anybody could just come in.”

There is no excuse for this. They locked people down during the pandemic well beyond what was necessary, but in this age of out-of-control lunatics, they saw no need for tight security.