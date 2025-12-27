The Democrat Party Demands Voter ID Abroad

Earlier, we mentioned that Minnesota allows voters to “vouch” for eight other voters without ID. They have other unacceptable laws, but that is the most absurd. Bill Ackman noted that Democrats don’t want voter ID. Obviously, there is only one reason they don’t want voter ID, and it’s not racism.

Meanwhile, as Data Republican discovered, “the foreign operations wing of the Democratic party preaches voter ID in other foreign countries, but not the USA.”

The National Democratic Institute has done election training and oversight for elections in countless countries. Their own guidelines emphasize the importance of identification to securing legitimacy for elections. That’s right, the foreign operations wing of the Democratic… pic.twitter.com/qIIl4nNrK6 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) December 27, 2025

The Democrat Party is not the one I joined when it was actually Democratic. There is a reason they’ve made criminals, illegal alien criminals, perverts like pedophiles, child mutilators, communists, authoritarians who try to silence us, radical groups like Antifa, their voting bloc, and you know what it is. It reflects the party leadership as it stands today.

What you see is real. They are what they support.