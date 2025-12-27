Volodymyr Zelensky prepares for a crunch peace meeting with President Donald Trump on Sunday as Vladimir Putin continues to apply pressure with a huge bombardment that killed two and injured dozens.

Before the meeting, President Zelensky will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is pro-war.

Russia launched almost 500 drones and 40 missiles targeting Kyiv and regions in the northeast and the south overnight on Friday. It was the second brutal airstrike on Ukraine in less than a week, after Moscow launched 587 drones and 34 missiles on Tuesday.

A third of the capital city was left without heat in sub-zero weather conditions as the attack continued throughout Saturday morning, and a nearly 10-hour air raid alert for the capital only ended at 11.20 am (9.20 am GMT).

It’s a message. This is the message:

PUTIN: If Kiev does not want peace, Russia will achieve all Special Military Operation goals by MILITARY means https://t.co/HnAkHs161D pic.twitter.com/YASvxxPy2a — RT (@RT_com) December 27, 2025

President Zelensky Won’t Cede Land & Russia Will Take It

Buoyed by a war hungry EU, Zelensky will not negotiate. He will only settle for NATO-like security and ceding no land.

Zelenskyy said talks continue over the nature and scope of security guarantees that would be provided to Ukraine under any agreement. He said several technical issues remain. including how guarantees would be enforced and what monitoring mechanisms would be used to ensure compliance.

Zelenskyy said the fate of the territories that Russia claims remains the most difficult issue in the talks. Zelensky still won’t cede any territory and will not recognize Russian control over occupied territories.

Zelenskyy said the future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains unresolved. The facility, Europe’s largest, has been under Russian control.