Brown University Murders: Did the Killer Yell, “Allah” or “Ella”?

Updated reports of the words the Brown University killer screamed out are unclear. Some students thought they heard “Allah,” and others thought they heard “Ella.” The first person murdered was conservative activist, Ella Cook. She arranged for the review last Saturday, and was the first person shot. Some reports say the killer came up to her and shot her in the face, which sounds very personal.

We have another update about the alleged suspect, Mustapha Kharbouch. While the University denies he is a suspect, he is reported missing, and every video and photo of him on the university website was wiped. Perhaps he is only in hiding to avoid being attacked over potentially false information. Mustapha is reportedly an angry pro-Palestinian radical.

In another update, police are searching for another man who was hanging around nearby at the time of the attack. He could be an accomplice or the killer.

Police are searching for this man in connection to Brown University shooting pic.twitter.com/X2UjgF0Sw2 — David Yeshua (@DavidYeshua4) December 18, 2025

Sheldon Thinks We’re Stupid.

Sheldon Whitehouse said the public’s opinions are stupid and ill-informed and they should shut up. The public is ill-informed, and would like to be informed.

Whitehouse said that there is no need for it from a law enforcement perspective. However, when law enforcement looks incompetent, others will fill the vacuum. Two people are dead and nine others are wounded. The killer must be found. A little pressure is a good idea.

I know a lot of Republicans who think Sheldon is stupid and want him to shut up.

While the university insists that the camera in the building or outside was due to the age of the building, other reports indicate it was to prevent the identification of illegal migrants.

This Reporter Lets Loose

An angry reporter called out the Providence, RI officials, accusing them of taking down cameras at Brown University to shield illegal aliens. “The camera in that building, Brown pulled off, because of the sanctuary city law we have! You don’t want to record illegal immigrants. And you don’t want to provide footage to FBI or ICE.”

“One camera in that building… a friend of mine, they are angry at this investigation; these people at Brown University pulled the camera! And you can’t identify the person!”

This reporter will be off the press list tomorrow.

Despite Sen. Whitehouse’s graceless comments, concerns about the competence of the people handling this investigation seem reasonable.

Brown’s head of campus security was fired from his last job for not having the proper credentials.

Brown’s President may have removed security cameras from the campus at the behest of Palestinian activists.

Providence’s City Council Chief of Staff is a “genderless bisexual” who was arrested for protesting at Trump Tower.

Columbia-born Providence police chief has a nephew who ran one of the largest fentanyl rings on the East Coast.

This is what they call liberal these days. I don’t think it’s liberal.

An analysis: