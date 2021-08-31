‘Buck stops here & checked out President’ now blames his generals

















The ‘buck stops with me Joe’ Biden must feel his blaming Donald Trump mantra isn’t working and he now found new targets who can’t answer back. He said it was “the unanimous recommendation” of the Joint Chiefs and military commanders to end the airlift mission as planned.”

They’re not impressive but that’s questionable. It sounds more like cut and run Joe. No matter, Joe is the president and should take responsibility for any of these decisions but the man is a coward.

“Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead.” — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 30, 2021

Now that we’re gone, the Taliban are going house-to-house and slaughtering people.

From senior US source: house-to-house executions in Kabul following US mil departure. There are no words for what this administration has done to all of us – Afghan and American. pic.twitter.com/KzbLALKxGy — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 30, 2021

Biden just handed the country over to the nice Taliban terrorists, the “generous hosts.”

In what f***ing world was it a good idea to just hand over a country to these people. https://t.co/fyO2fnxmfz — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 30, 2021

Exactly:

This is what happens when you negotiate with terrorists. When you back down from terrorists. When you trust terrorists. When you do a mostly crappy plan for 20 years then cut and run. God bless her. Her son. Her family. Their friends. And all men and women who serve us. pic.twitter.com/MSkL6Qfdq5 — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 30, 2021

