Buffalo officers who pushed agitator charged with assault -Updated

Update at the end

Prosecutors charged two Buffalo riot cops with assault.

Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

The officers had been suspended without pay Friday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before near the end of protests.

A video shows one officer holding a baton and another or both shoving a man they say is a professional agitator, Martin Gugino, who approached the officers.

Mr. Gugino lost his footing as he was pushed and hit his head on the pavement. Blood spilled out as officers walk past. One officer leaned down to check on the injured man before another officer urges the colleague to keep walking.

Fifty-seven police officers stepped down from the department’s crowd control unit Friday, in response to their fellow officers’ suspensions. They said the two officers were responding according to their training and Mr. Gugino was told to move. They said he had been riling up the crowd for two days.

The video:

CW – Police Violence. Cops in Buffalo push an elderly man to the ground and pretty much ignore him as the blood pours out. Fucking horrific.

Hold them to account. pic.twitter.com/LQ3lgkALuz — Anarchist 💣Federation ❤🖤 (@AnarchistFed) June 5, 2020

UPDATE

The reporter who filmed that incident said he just happened to be in the right place at the right time. However, he was caught chatting with Mr. Gugino the day before. It makes some people wonder.

The truth is out there..look for it!

This is Martin Gugino @martingugino before the incident.

Is that the Buffalo N.Y. WBFO Radio/NPR reporter Mr. Mike Desmond @MikeDesmondWBFO that filmed the incident and just happened to be "In the right place at the right time"? Yeah it is. https://t.co/tRYkyNlc8r pic.twitter.com/lJucATtArp — Pimp G (@PimpG18) June 6, 2020