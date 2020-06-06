Survey: 54% support burning down a police precinct

The entire news media and much of the polling are a joke, but we thought this interesting despite its failings. According to a survey (not a poll), 54% of Americans think burning down a police precinct is justified after the brutal killing of George Floyd. That’s higher than the support for either presidential candidate.

The survey, which was conducted by Monmouth University, surveyed 807 U.S. adults from May 28 to June 1. It asked respondents if they thought the actions taken by protesters, including the burning of the precinct building, were fully justified, partially justified, or not at all justified.

According to the poll, 17 percent said the actions were fully justified and 37 percent said partially justified, for a total of 54 percent. In comparison, 38 percent said that the action was not at all justified. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The poll also asked respondents if they felt the anger that led to the protests was justified, regardless of the actions taken by the demonstrators. According to the poll, 78 percent said it was justified, with 57 percent saying fully justified and 21 percent saying partially justified. Eighteen percent said the anger was not justified at all.

Monmouth isn’t very reliable and surveys are not as good as polls. It was weighted towards Democrats.: 27% Republican, 41% Independent, 31% Democrat. Nonetheless, the results are alarming.

The strangest thing is 3% didn’t even hear about the riots. Did they survey cloistered convents?

The totals of 54% and 57% are higher than the approval rating of the two presidential candidates.

We hope this isn’t true because burning down precincts is anarchy and it says a lot about the education we are providing. The rule of law must always prevail.

THE POLL

