Build Back Better’s Not Working! PPI Is Hot, Hotter Than Expected

The Build Back Better plan is probably working as Democrats expected. In other words, our economy is failing. The PPI, the Producer Price Index, is a statistical estimate of the level of prices of goods and services bought by domestic producers. It’s hot, hotter than expected.

The PPI showed an increase of 0.3 percent in November’s headline for an advance of 7.4 percent over the previous 12 months, while 7.2 percent PPI inflation had been the consensus estimate.

The index for fresh and dry vegetables spiked 38.1 percent in November, while prices for eggs and meats also increased.

The PPI month-over-month changes and increases are at a 40-year high because core PPI inflation – wholesale prices – are increasing. Check out the chart below. Biden’s policies are not working.

PPI for final demand advances 0.3% in November; services rise 0.4%, goods increase 0.1% #BLSData #PPI https://t.co/dyytPa3BcK — BLS-Labor Statistics (@BLS_gov) December 9, 2022

PPI came in above est on both headline (7.4% vs 7.2% est) & core (6.2% vs 5.9% est). Still falling quickly on a y/y basis, but upside surprises don’t bode well for upcoming CPI prints. pic.twitter.com/lwtHc1JqiY — Liz Young (@LizYoungStrat) December 9, 2022

Peter Schiff says that gold’s quick recovery following an initial sell-off in response to a hotter-than-expected PPI shows that traders are waking up to the reality that higher inflation data doesn’t mean the Fed will now fight harder to win the inflation war but that the war has already been lost.

Intermediate PPI down to 7.7% from 10.3%, and about to drop below final PPI (7.4%) for the first time since Nov 2020. This means that after two years, the Pipeline will be a magnet lower. pic.twitter.com/i0MxiEsLjK — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 9, 2022

The media will put lipstick on the pig, but we think nothing is working as long as these bad policies continue. Blackrock reports we are facing a serious global recession [they helped cause].

However, Game of Trades says the PPI number not meeting expectations is a distraction. It’s cooling dramatically.

PPI is dropping like a stone. This is a strong indication that inflation is cooling rapidly. The fact that the reading was slightly above consensus seems like a distraction from the real story. pic.twitter.com/cGsy7NyGlG — Game of Trades (@GameofTrades_) December 9, 2022

Tommy Piggott says, “With today’s PPI, wholesale inflation has now been above 5% for 20 months. Not only that, the report indicates inflation accelerated last month. Reminder: The same economic team is in place today that made it their policy to deny the facts on inflation.”

