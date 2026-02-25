Bullet Holes in an American Airlines Jet Coming from Colombia

Bullet holes were found on the wing of an American Airlines Boeing jet after landing in Miami from Colombia, according to a report.

Flight AA923 landed at the Miami International Airport on Monday when a routine post-flight inspection found the puncture marks on the 737 MAX 8’s right aileron, which is responsible for lateral balance, AirLive reported.

The plane is out of service for a checkup, and there were no reported flight issues.

