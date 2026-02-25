Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Bullet Holes in an American Airlines Jet Coming from Colombia

Bullet Holes in an American Airlines Jet Coming from Colombia

By
M Dowling
-
0
7
Courtesy Pixabay

Bullet holes were found on the wing of an American Airlines Boeing jet after landing in Miami from Colombia, according to a report.

Flight AA923 landed at the Miami International Airport on Monday when a routine post-flight inspection found the puncture marks on the 737 MAX 8’s right aileron, which is responsible for lateral balance, AirLive reported.

The plane is out of service for a checkup, and there were no reported flight issues.

It was only after passengers had deplaned in Miami that maintenance crews noticed puncture marks on the right aileron, a critical flight control surface responsible for the aircraft’s roll and lateral balance.

Previous articleCall in the Clowns, I Mean Frogs: Daft Democrat Counter to SOTU
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x