Call in the Clowns, I Mean Frogs: Daft Democrat Counter to SOTU

As President Donald Trump spoke to the American people about the State of the Union and his America First agenda, far-left Democrats, including Hollywood losers, attended a Washington Press Club event that even our usual clowns couldn’t match for clown behavior.

They called their event, such as it was, the “State of the Swamp: The Rebuttal to the State of the Union.” It was a perfect counter to President Trump’s thoughtful State of the Union, highlighting our great Americans in sports, war, rescues, Venezuelan prisoners, and the victims of Democrat open borders. The Democrat event perfectly represented the party today, and all the clowns we have featured here admired it so much more than having to applaud our Ice Hockey Gold Medal winners and our war heroes.

DEFIANCE.org organized the Portland Frog Brigade and the COURIER Newsroom, which was advertised as a “live rebuttal” to Trump’s speech.

Attendees were encouraged to wear green attire or full frog suits as a symbol of “peaceful defiance.”

Ah, that’s so cute.

They had giraffes also.

Attendees included Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo, as well as failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, disgraced CNN host Don Lemon, and fanatical mayors, including Chicago’s Brandon Johnson and Minneapolis’ Jacob Frey. Frey is learning the Somali language because he wants Minneapolis to become Somalia, the third most dangerous country in the world.

I posted an article yesterday that said Democrats would make fools of themselves. Little did I know they would even outdo their past performances.

The Tactical Frivolity of Stupid, Crazy People

The frogs, originating from Portland’s ICE protests, where one was famously pepper-sprayed last year, represent their clown theatrics. They call it “Tactical Frivolity” to counter government overreach. We call it crazy, childish, clown stuff.

They had 385 inflatable costumes to recruit people, and they did get some clowns who wanted to be frogs.

“The Portland Frog Brigade uses inflatable animal costumes to practice the proven art of peaceful, creative dissent, exercising our right to free expression in defense of the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law,” the group’s website states. “Our Resistance Assistance program provides direct material support and services to organizations working to advance democracy, justice, and human dignity.”

They handed out pocket Constitutions before the event, but we understand no froggie Democrat has ever read it.

This is who the Democrats decided to be now. Are you voting for the froggies in November?

