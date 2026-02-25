Why Speaker Johnson Didn’t Eject the Mean Girls

People are wondering why Speaker Johnson never banged the gavel to remove Omar and Tlaib, who acted like psycho children during last night’s SOTU. He did it for the same reason I wouldn’t have thrown them out. Let people see who they truly are.

I don’t know what they thought they were achieving. Perhaps their followers like this sort of thing.

These people are so ghetto and ratchet. No decorum whatsoever. Why didn't Mike Johnson bang his gavel and have the Sergeant-at-Arms toss them out?

Mike Johnson explains at the end.

Last Night, President Trump gave the BEST and LONGEST State of the Union speech in history because of ALL the many wins he had to tout. In one year, we have REVERSED the damage we inherited from Biden and the Democrats and we are delivering for the American people.

People are bringing up MTG screaming out, but the worst thing ever done was Nancy Pelosi ripping up the SOTU as Trump spoke during his first term. No one had ever done something that nasty in Congress in recent memory.

Even CNN said Trump’s speech went over well. Democrats know they made a mistake by not attending the SOTU and behaving well.