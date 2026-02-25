Why Speaker Johnson Didn’t Eject the Mean Girls

Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
M Dowling
People are wondering why Speaker Johnson never banged the gavel to remove Omar and Tlaib, who acted like psycho children during last night’s SOTU. He did it for the same reason I wouldn’t have thrown them out. Let people see who they truly are.

I don’t know what they thought they were achieving. Perhaps their followers like this sort of thing.

Mike Johnson explains at the end.

People are bringing up MTG screaming out, but the worst thing ever done was Nancy Pelosi ripping up the SOTU as Trump spoke during his first term. No one had ever done something that nasty in Congress in recent memory.

Even CNN said Trump’s speech went over well. Democrats know they made a mistake by not attending the SOTU and behaving well.

Zigmont
Zigmont
1 hour ago

The never ending RACE card…..Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-OR) says President Donald Trump’s asking lawmakers to stand for American citizens over illegal aliens was “thinly veiled racist language.”

0
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago

Foreign trash, elected by means of illegal votes from other foreign trash. Pass the SAVE Act…NOW!

2
Reply
