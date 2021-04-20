Burgess Owens on comparing Jim Crow with the Georgia voter law

Burgess Owens explains how outrageous it is to compare Jim Crow laws with Georgia’s harmless law in the clip below. Jim Crow laws were 100 percent Democrat inventions, fostered by people like Joe Biden who got into the Senate with the full-fledged support of vile Democrat segregationists.
To be in the KKK, you had to be a Democrat.
Some people come out of that experience with their soul, like Burgess Owens, and some come out of it as criminals and race-baiters like Al Sharpton.
.@BurgessOwens just unloaded on comparisons of Georgia’s voter integrity law to ‘Jim Crow:’pic.twitter.com/9fldtpDWjJ
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 20, 2021
DEMOCRAT JIM CROW LAWS
During the Reconstruction era, local governments, as well as the national Democratic Party and President Andrew Johnson, thwarted efforts to help Black Americans move forward.
At the start of the 1880s, big cities in the South were not wholly beholden to Jim Crow laws and Black Americans found more freedom in them.
This led to substantial Black populations moving to the cities and, as the decade progressed, white city dwellers demanded more laws to limit opportunities for African Americans.
Jim Crow laws soon spread around the country with even more force than previously. Public parks were forbidden for African Americans to enter, and theaters and restaurants were segregated.
Segregated waiting rooms in bus and train stations were required, as well as water fountains, restrooms, building entrances, elevators, cemeteries, even amusement-park cashier windows.