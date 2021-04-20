Burgess Owens on comparing Jim Crow with the Georgia voter law









Burgess Owens explains how outrageous it is to compare Jim Crow laws with Georgia’s harmless law in the clip below. Jim Crow laws were 100 percent Democrat inventions, fostered by people like Joe Biden who got into the Senate with the full-fledged support of vile Democrat segregationists.

To be in the KKK, you had to be a Democrat.

Some people come out of that experience with their soul, like Burgess Owens, and some come out of it as criminals and race-baiters like Al Sharpton.

.@BurgessOwens just unloaded on comparisons of Georgia’s voter integrity law to ‘Jim Crow:’pic.twitter.com/9fldtpDWjJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 20, 2021

DEMOCRAT JIM CROW LAWS

During the Reconstruction era, local governments, as well as the national Democratic Party and President Andrew Johnson, thwarted efforts to help Black Americans move forward.

At the start of the 1880s, big cities in the South were not wholly beholden to Jim Crow laws and Black Americans found more freedom in them.

This led to substantial Black populations moving to the cities and, as the decade progressed, white city dwellers demanded more laws to limit opportunities for African Americans.

Jim Crow laws soon spread around the country with even more force than previously. Public parks were forbidden for African Americans to enter, and theaters and restaurants were segregated.

Segregated waiting rooms in bus and train stations were required, as well as water fountains, restrooms, building entrances, elevators, cemeteries, even amusement-park cashier windows.

Laws forbade African Americans from living in white neighborhoods. Segregation was enforced for public pools, phone booths, hospitals, asylums, jails and residential homes for the elderly and handicapped. Some states required separate textbooks for Black and white students. New Orleans mandated the segregation of prostitutes according to race. In Atlanta, African Americans in court were given a different Bible from white people to swear on. Marriage and cohabitation between white and Black people was strictly forbidden in most Southern states. It was not uncommon to see signs posted at town and city limits warning African Americans that they were not welcome there. All the Georgia law does is demand voter ID. That’s what the Left doesn’t like. They want to cheat. Of course, Democrats are the slavers and the KKKers, not the right. The Left wants to tell everyone what to do and steal their money. Wake up!

