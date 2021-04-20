Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges, bail revoked – Updated with reactions









Updated to add reactions, some are quite despicable in a civilized society.

Sentencing in 8 weeks, state moving for aggravated sentencing above and beyond guidelines

The jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has reached a verdict on its second day of deliberations. They found him guilty of all charges. They found him guilty of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The charges statutorily require some level of intent — intent to harm in the case of the murder charge, and conscious taking of risk resulting in severe injury or death, as is needed for manslaughter.

The state has filed Blakely motion for aggravated sentencing, above and beyond guidelines, arguments for that will be heard over the next couple of weeks. That just sounds like revenge or playing to the mob.

Normally, he would face ten years but the state obviously wants him in jail for the rest of his life.

Defense attorney Nelson said, “All the evidence shows that Mr. Chauvin thought that he was following his training. It all demonstrates a lack of intent.” He also said, “We know this wasn’t asphyxiation because George Floyd had a 98% oxygen level.”

That means they convicted him of murder in the death of George Floyd. That sounds ridiculous to me. There was plenty of reasonable doubt.

More than 3,000 National Guard soldiers, along with state and local police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and other law enforcement personnel have flooded Minneapolis in recent days.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see them riot anyway.

They only took two days to decide.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said the court is in recess “until we hear from the jury.” Jury deliberations could take hours, days, or weeks. The jury consists of six White people and six people who are Black or multiracial.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson brought up the obvious — were they impartial given the rioting and media attention, especially the comments by Maxine Waters.

“I just don’t know how this jury can really be..that they are free from the taint of this,” Nelson told the court. “Now that we have U.S. representatives threatening acts in relation to this specific case. It’s mind-boggling.”

Judge Cahill had called Maxine’s comments “abhorrent” and “disrespectful to the rule of law.” He said it might be cause for appeal.

The lovely people on Twitter are hoping he “rots in Hell” and are thrilled over the verdict. In fact, ‘rot in Hell’ is trending. It is a tragedy all around. No one should be rejoicing but people on Twitter let their worst selves hang out.

Chauvin was an aggressive police officer but convicting him of murder is absurd. He faces life in prison with a prison full of inmates who want to kill him.

His bail was revoked and he was remanded to jail immediately.

Derek Chauvin remanded into custody after guilty verdict https://t.co/Bd0iHNMioZ pic.twitter.com/alGI2G1q9R — The Hill (@thehill) April 20, 2021

REACTIONS

The integrity of our system of jury trial is more important than the mob’s desire for the “right” verdict. You can agree with the guilty verdict in the #ChauvinTrial and still recognize the Democrats are extremely out-of-line and have contempt for America’s justice system. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 20, 2021

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson is FURIOUS with the verdict, calling it “a cultural make-up call”: “I’m not happy. I’m not pleased. I don’t have any sense of satisfaction. I don’t think this is the system working…This is the justice system trying to say, hey, this is one bad apple.” pic.twitter.com/W3JLcujpfd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2021

if you’re a non-Black person using the “ROT IN HELL” trend to talk about the trial but you aren’t using any of the traction to support Black people then i hope you know you’re performative and ugly. this is not about u and ur 5 minutes of fame or the jokes you wanna let out — mother earth🧃 (@lesfemmeingenue) April 20, 2021

