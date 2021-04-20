State Dept says Americans shouldn’t travel ANYWHERE as Joe increases refugees









The State Department on Monday urged Americans to reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80% of the world’s countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States hasn’t had a global advisory warning against international travel since August when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration.

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not as emphatically. It says people with plans to visit those countries should reconsider before proceeding.

The department did not reveal which countries will fall under which category. That will become known as guidance is issued individually for each country in the coming week.

Meanwhile, our borders are open, hundreds of thousands are pouring in every month. And Biden plans to increase the number of refugees to 125,000.

You guys can come here but we can’t go there!

Can we assume Biden wants us all to get COVID?

