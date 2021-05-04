Burned down & rebuilt Target store bears a mural celebrating arson









The Target store that was burned down last year during the Floyd riots now sports a mural celebrating the arson. It was looted and burned out at the time.

In late May 2020, rioters damaged over 1,500 Minneapolis buildings, burning 150 of them, including the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct.

One of the first under assault was the Target store.

Target rebuilt the store.

Michael Tracey noticed something rather odd about the new Target. It features a mural that appears to celebrate burning buildings.

One panel of the mural reading “we stand together,” shows four protesters standing in celebratory fashion before a blaze.

“The figures in the piece symbolize protesters, who could be any of us,” said an artist who worked on the display, per a report from the Minneapolis Community and Technical College.

Great, let’s burn it down again. Are these people insane???

Inspiring corporate-sponsored art now adorning the Target in Minneapolis that was looted last year pic.twitter.com/jlXZ79tVaM — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 27, 2021

