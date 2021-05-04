Burned down & rebuilt Target store bears a mural celebrating arson

The Target store that was burned down last year during the Floyd riots now sports a mural celebrating the arson. It was looted and burned out at the time.
In late May 2020, rioters damaged over 1,500 Minneapolis buildings, burning 150 of them, including the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct.
One of the first under assault was the Target store.
Target rebuilt the store.
Michael Tracey noticed something rather odd about the new Target. It features a mural that appears to celebrate burning buildings.
One panel of the mural reading “we stand together,” shows four protesters standing in celebratory fashion before a blaze.
“The figures in the piece symbolize protesters, who could be any of us,” said an artist who worked on the display, per a report from the Minneapolis Community and Technical College.
Great, let’s burn it down again. Are these people insane???
Inspiring corporate-sponsored art now adorning the Target in Minneapolis that was looted last year pic.twitter.com/jlXZ79tVaM
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 27, 2021
How about a Brawndo ads mural! $50,000 off Flaturin, Nas-Tea, Smoke Taryletons or don’t, or the dystopian scene where the trash is piled up like skyscrapers and everything is Detroit (racist!)
Edgy rebels will sport the new Nike Air Satans and update Fakebook with an Igadget at the Starbucks wifi spot on their AT&T accounts in the spirit of revolution against the capitalist pigs.
Target will host the upcoming 100% off sale when it it time for more undocumented reparations.
Maybe Minnesotatstan could go full California and anything up to $800 is on the house?