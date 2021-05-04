CNN’s self-deluded Brian Stelter rails about right-wing sectarianism









Right-wing media is being driven into anonymity, and can’t compete with the vast legacy media that has turned into an arm of the Democrat Party. Yet, Brian Stelter claims right-wing media is driving sectarianism. In fact all of the anger, hate, transformation is coming from the Left.

By claiming sectarianism, Stelter is basically calling everyone on the Right racists.

Stelter is projecting his own faults on others. This is the windbag who spends every Sunday trashing everything and everyone who disagrees with him, and he’s worried about sectarianism?

Watch:

“Reliable Sources” on “right-wing media” driving political “sectarianism”: “Politics is becoming a holy war. Sort of like the Protestants and the Catholics in N. Ireland 1970s … The rules about … whether lies and violence are appropriate, those things start to get thrown out.” pic.twitter.com/1JCbtfMrsK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 2, 2021

