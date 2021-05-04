Despotic DC mayor bans dancing at weddings! Yes, it’s crazy!









Washington, D.C.’s, new social distancing rules ban standing and dancing at weddings. The sudden announcement, made at the beginning of the wedding season, has taken couples by surprise. Their weddings are already planned…with music!

“It’s insane, it’s been an absolute roller coaster,” says Stephanie Sadowski, a D.C. wedding planner and owner of SRS Events.

Sadowski says couples are being forced to move their weddings outside of the nation’s capital with just one or two week’s notice.

“They want to have a party. Planning their wedding, they’ve made concessions along the way, they’ve reduced, reduced, and reduced their guest count in Washington, D.C,” she says.

According to the latest D.C. order, indoor and outdoor weddings are capped at 25% capacity. A waiver is required for more than 250 people.

In a statement to local affiliate Fox 5 DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said it has the dancing ban in place as an extra layer of safety to reduce the spread of COVID-19 because when people stand and dance their behavior changes. For example, people are more likely to get close and touch each other.

“It’s very confusing why Washington, D.C., is singling that out,” says Sadowski.

It’s no mystery. They’ve elected a tyrant who is pushing unscientific mandates.

