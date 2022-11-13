Burning Message for Republicans from Mike Davis

The Democratic Party treats elections like war, the GOP treats it like a rec center pickup basketball game for over 50s. ~ Kyle Becker

Mike Davis, the President of the Article3 Project, has a crucial message for Republicans in two tweets. Pause the Civil War until after December 6.

Dear Republicans:

Can we pause our civil war until after December 6th?

@HerschelWalker victory = 50/50 Senate =@Sen_JoeManchin in-cycle in WV = Tremendous pressure to buck Democrats.

OR President Biden will confirm a record number of leftwing judges for 2 more years.

Also, under the U.S. Constitution, the Senate needs a quorum of 51 senators to do anything. If @HerschelWalker wins, Senate Democrats only have 50. VP’s vote doesn’t count for quorum. This gives us a break-glass option if Senate Democrats try to jam through a radical judge.

DONATE TO HERSHEL HERE

