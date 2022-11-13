Radical Democrats Win the Senate with Nevada’s Cortez Masto

Radical Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Sen. Cortez Masto will keep her seat. It looked like Adam Laxalt would win, but, in the end, Republicans can’t win as long as they have these uncontrolled mail-in ballots and mass mailings of ballots.

BREAKING: Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins re-election to the U.S. Senate in Nevada, NBC News projects. https://t.co/Ei1P2Y4pux pic.twitter.com/r38RGEf27S — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 13, 2022

Arizona’s governorship is still looking like it’s going to Republican Kari Lake. But, I’d rather have won the Senate. It’s great if she wins, but we needed the Senate.

The country can’t survive these far-far-left Democrats who are attempting to destroy us from within.

NEW DROP: I received a heads up just before the drop that this was going to be the LAST ugly drop from Maricopa (I know we’ve said this before and we’re just as exhausted by it). To sum it up, “we won the ugly” so this is good news: Kari Lake:

51.8%

Katie Hobbs:

48.2% — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 13, 2022

