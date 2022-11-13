Radical Democrats Win the Senate with Nevada’s Cortez Masto

Radical Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Sen. Cortez Masto will keep her seat. It looked like Adam Laxalt would win, but, in the end, Republicans can’t win as long as they have these uncontrolled mail-in ballots and mass mailings of ballots.

Arizona’s governorship is still looking like it’s going to Republican Kari Lake. But, I’d rather have won the Senate. It’s great if she wins, but we needed the Senate.

The country can’t survive these far-far-left Democrats who are attempting to destroy us from within.


