Bush accuses Americans of racism, worries about safety of ‘protesters’

George W. Bush’s staff is forming an anti-Trump PAC to get the senile old Democrat leftist in office.

As for President Bush himself, he issued a statement posted to the Bush Center accusing white Americans of racism.

He said he and the First Lady “are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country.”

He called this a “time for America to examine our tragic failures – and as we do, we will also see some of our redeeming strengths,” and wrote that it “remains a shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country.”

“It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future. This tragedy — in a long series of similar tragedies — raises a long-overdue question: How do we end systemic racism in our society?”

He’s no Republican. We have to protect radical leftists who are looting and attacking people? Do we have to protect protesters who spit and throw things at law enforcement???

I believe systemic racism is a fraud invented by white liberals. I do believe the idea of systemic racism is a weapon to take down our systems and rebuild them in their hard-left vision.

SCHOLAR HEATHER MACDONALD SAYS THERE IS NO SYSTEMIC RACISM

An op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal by Heather Mac Donald, Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, pushed back on the notion that there is widespread systemic racism in American law enforcement.

MacDonald, all of us, are horrified by what happened to George Floyd. However, she said it is not due to systemic racism.

The evidence shows that is not the problem

A solid body of evidence finds no structural bias in the criminal-justice system with regard to arrests, prosecution or sentencing, Mac Donald writes. She said crime and suspect behavior, not race, determine most police actions. Mac Donald writes:

In 2019 police officers fatally shot 1,004 people, most of whom were armed or otherwise dangerous. African-Americans were about a quarter of those killed by cops last year (235), a ratio that has remained stable since 2015. That share of black victims is less than what the black crime rate would predict, since police shootings are a function of how often officers encounter armed and violent suspects. In 2018, the latest year for which such data have been published, African-Americans made up 53% of known homicide offenders in the U.S. and commit about 60% of robberies, though they are 13% of the population.

The police fatally shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites in 2019, according to a Washington Post database, down from 38 and 32, respectively, in 2015. The Post defines “unarmed” broadly to include such cases as a suspect in Newark, N.J., who had a loaded handgun in his car during a police chase. In 2018 there were 7,407 black homicide victims. Assuming a comparable number of victims last year, those nine unarmed black victims of police shootings represent 0.1% of all African-Americans killed in 2019. By contrast, a police officer is 18½ times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer.

Mac Donald writes that the reason that blacks die from homicide at a rate 8X higher than whites and Latinos combined is not because of the police, but because of crime.

Mac Donald also highlights studies by both the Justice Department under President Obama and the finding of an African-American Harvard economist:

A 2015 Justice Department analysis of the Philadelphia Police Department found that white police officers were less likely than black or Hispanic officers to shoot unarmed black suspects. Research by Harvard economist Roland G. Fryer Jr. also found no evidence of racial discrimination in shootings. Any evidence to the contrary fails to take into account crime rates and civilian behavior before and during interactions with police.

THE MEDIA IS LYING TO US

Then there is the dishonest media, not serving as watchdogs.

Thank you, Denzel:

