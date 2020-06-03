Rod Rosenstein’s stunning admission, unbelievable testimony

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein admitted during a Wednesday hearing before the Senate Judiciary that he would not have signed the spy warrant for Carter Page if he knew what he knows now. He agreed exculpatory information was withheld and an email was doctored.

How could he have not known? The information had been made public by then.

Rosenstein said he read the warrant, but then later said to Ted Cruz that he reviewed it and wasn’t sure if he technically read it.

He also admitted he knew there was no evidence of Russia-Trump collusion by August 2017 but let Robert Mueller proceed anyway.

Lastly, he said he couldn’t remember who authorized the Mueller probe. He doesn’t know? He authorized it with a scope memo.

Rosenstein threw McCabe and Comey under the bus and implied that Robert Mueller and the FBI kept him in the dark.

McCabe came right out with a statement. He said McCabe wasn’t fully candid about the Russia- Trump investigation.

“Mr. Rosenstein’s claims to have been misled by me, or anyone from the FBI, regarding our concerns about President Trump and the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russia are completely false.”

Rosenstein said he didn’t try to remove the President under the 25th Amendment and he couldn’t say if McCabe lied. He also doesn’t know if there was political bias.

What a crock.

He is either heavily entrenched in the coup or is a lazy, incompetent buffoon.

2018 Rosenstein – Clearly didn't read what he signed. 2020 Rosenstein – Regrets signing what he didn't read. pic.twitter.com/MiIohfoArG — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 3, 2020