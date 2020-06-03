Senator joins the ‘protesters’ with her dog

Senator Elizabeth Warren, her husband, and her dog joined protesters outside the White House Tuesday; claiming the President is “imposing violence on our people.”

“Because he’s wrong,” said Warren, who was wearing a mask. “He is imposing violence on our people. People are here to protest peacefully.”

She’s been talking up the rebellion since it began. The President isn’t imposing violence on anyone. The lunatics are imposing violence. This is an alternative universe.

6:19 p.m. Protesters bang on new White House fence pic.twitter.com/wsHkP3UK87 — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) June 2, 2020

PANDERING LIZ

Elizabeth Warren has not said a word against the looters and rioters, but she is blaming everyone for George Floyd. She is suggesting we are all racists.

We don’t even know if the cops killed George Floyd out of racism. Maybe they treat criminal suspects like this. They obviously never should have been police, but they are not the entire force.

The racist violence that killed George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor is not new in America. And what’s captured on video represents only a fraction of the violence that Black Americans experience, some of it while in police custody. pic.twitter.com/X2SkYamKIQ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 30, 2020

Biden barely criticized the rioters and looters, but he is anti-police.

Joe Biden recognizes the urgent need for real reform to address our broken policing system. I’m proud to support him, and I look forward to seeing these reforms become law, so that what happened to George Floyd never happens again. pic.twitter.com/MKcOCk526Z — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 2, 2020

She also lied about the tear gassing. The US Park Police have already stated that no tear gas was used.

The President of the United States tear-gassed peaceful protestors in order to clear the way for a useless photo-op outside the White House—just after vowing to activate the military against our own people. Lives and our democracy are in danger. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 2, 2020