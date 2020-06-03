Senator joins the ‘protesters’ with her dog

Senator Elizabeth Warren, her husband, and her dog joined protesters outside the White House Tuesday; claiming the President is “imposing violence on our people.”

“Because he’s wrong,” said Warren, who was wearing a mask. “He is imposing violence on our people. People are here to protest peacefully.”

She’s been talking up the rebellion since it began. The President isn’t imposing violence on anyone. The lunatics are imposing violence. This is an alternative universe.

PANDERING LIZ

Elizabeth Warren has not said a word against the looters and rioters, but she is blaming everyone for George Floyd. She is suggesting we are all racists.

We don’t even know if the cops killed George Floyd out of racism. Maybe they treat criminal suspects like this. They obviously never should have been police, but they are not the entire force.

Biden barely criticized the rioters and looters, but he is anti-police.

She also lied about the tear gassing. The US Park Police have already stated that no tear gas was used.

  2. OMG like we so like need a Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad to like bring like the comrades together like.
    Tee hee hee, giggle.
    Forward to the glorious Benetton rainbow utopia. Yes we can!

