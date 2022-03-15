Businesses Flee Seattle as the Crime Wave Intensifies

Amazon is temporarily removing workers from a downtown Seattle office so employees don’t have to travel to an area that’s seen a spate of shootings, carjackings and other violent crimes, Bloomberg reports.

If by some miracle things improve, they’ll move back. It affects 1800 employees.

Since Feb. 21, there have been at least three shootings, two stabbings, and one carjacking in the area. That information comes from the Seattle Police Department’s Twitter account.

The Daily Mail reports the police budget has been cut by $36 million since 2019. The insanity of defundng the police is indicative of a sick culture that doesn’t value the rule of law or protect its innocent citizens.

Other businesses are reportedly leaving as well.

Daily Mail said, But the final straw for many businesses to move their employees from the area or close their doors was the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Michael Delbianco on March 2 in the 1500 block of Third Avenue, which is near where Amazon’s office building is located.

Piroshky Piroshky bakery owner Olga Sagan, 38, made the tough decision to close her shop after the shooting. But said she constantly found the entrance blocked with drug users who refused to move – and she says the Seattle Police Department did nothing to help. . .

The McDonald’s on Third Avenue also closed for the safety of their employees.

‘Mayor Harrell will continue to develop a comprehensive approach to public safety in collaboration with police and safety advocates, community members, service providers, and businesses, including Amazon, to activate, revitalize, and restore downtown for all.’

That’s a mouthful of nothing. The officials just can’t learn from experience and will continue to do nothing. Still, the majority of people vote these people back in again and again.

