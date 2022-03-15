Staggering Number of Americans Would Not Fight for The US

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that 8 in 10 Americans support a military response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The only problem is that 38% of Americans would flee before they would defend the United States.

The poll asked Americans “what would you do if you were in the same position as Ukrainians are now, stay and fight or leave the country?”

Only 55 percent said that they would stay and fight for this country. That included only 40 percent of Democrats. Overall 38 percent of Americans said that they would flee.

Be thankful for the 55% who would still fight for their freedoms in the land of the free.

It’s not surprising given the anti-American narratives in academia, movies, and education. The Left has done a fine job of stripping us of our belief in America and the Founding principles.

If we go to war with Russia, we should keep this in mind. If this is true, we don’t have a population grateful for America as we once did.

People need to think independently and objectively. Watch what Russian President Putin is doing. He’s violent and has no regard for the freedom and rights of others. We haven’t had to live under a thug like that and most other nations in the world do.

Capitalism, much reviled by the Left, has given the greatest number of people the most benefits and wealth of any system in history. It only becomes a problem when it becomes crony capitalism. Socialism and communism destroy human rights.

Patriotism and love of country is demeaned and that’s a serious problem. When you lose that, you become susceptible to conquerers and the Visigoths are at the gates.

Perhaps the poll is wrong. Quinnipiac is not the greatest.

