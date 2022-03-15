Some Americans Want Tucker Arrested for This

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Tucker said we’re risking nuclear war for Ukraine’s borders but won’t do a thing to protect our own. Does this make Tucker a traitor or a puppet of Putin? If it does, anyone with common sense will fall into the same category.

Why are we doing what we are doing? We are allowing our nation to change into a totally different country and we probably won’t like what it becomes. Fentanyl is pouring across our borders and killing Americans. More than 100,000 died from fentanyl last year. Why aren’t we screaming for it to stop?

Watch the short clip (full monologue at the end):

Look at what the anti-American ‘ladies’ of The View and crazy Keith Olbermann are saying about Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard. There are no grounds for anything they’re saying.

People have gone mad.

The Full Monologue:


