Busted! Speaker Pelosi had a locked down salon open up just for her blowout

San Francisco has everything shut down with no sign of opening. Hair salons have been shut for months, but not for Nancy Pelosi. She had a shuttered hair salon open for her to get a blowout. She did not wear a mask.

Rules for thee but not for me.

Fox News has a video of her walking around the salon with a wet head and no mask.

The stylist doing her hair can be seen following her wearing a black face mask.

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.

‘I am sharing this because of what everyone in my industry and my city … is going through right now,’ the salon owner said.

Salon owner Erica Kious, in a phone interview with Fox News on Tuesday, shared details of Pelosi’s visit. Kious explained she has independent stylists working for her who rent chairs in her salon. One does Nancy’s hair.

PELOSI MUST GO Nancy Pelosi think she’s more important and better than the American people. She can go to Salons but other people have to stay home and not go to work or church. Raise your hand 🖐 if you are ready for Pelosi to go!#ImpeachPelosi#PelosiMustGo # pic.twitter.com/VZf5drbU8X — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 2, 2020