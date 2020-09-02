Joy Reid gets racist on MSNBC

Joy Reid sounded racist in her latest nonsensical prattle on MSNBC. Reid said in a most derogatory manner, “Trump supporters are acting like “Muslims act.”

She is being called out for insulting Muslims but she probably meant Islamic terrorists. However, comparing Trump supporters to Islamic terrorists is not a problem for anyone.

Watch:

Trump supporters are acting like “Muslims act.” – Joy Reid, President of the Tolerant Left ™️pic.twitter.com/BQgKBwgEoL — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 1, 2020

REP ILHAN OMAR CALLS FOR AN APOLOGY

Anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, anti-American, anti-police Omar wants an apology. Actually, she deserves an apology and should give a few out herself.

Honestly, this kinda of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous. We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming. https://t.co/megnZyL9dd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 1, 2020

The left is attacking Reid brutally on social media. Reid has a history of comments like this, and is the bottom of the barrel as far as reporting goes.

SHE WANTED TO SEE ISRAELI JEWS SENT TO EUROPE

In a 2009 blog post, Reid endorsed a plan by lunatic Iranian Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to forcibly relocate all Jews from Israel to Europe. She attacked Wolf Blitzer for being too nice to Jews. She wrote:

Blitzer’s behavior is not only anti-journalistic, it’s irresponsible and transparantly (sic) ideological. If he wants to do an editorial program promoting the interests of a foreign government (Israel,) he should petition his bosses at the network to do just that. Otherwise, if he is purporting to do ‘news,’ he should stick to the news, and put aside his AIPAC flak jacket. (Syrian Ambassador Imad Moustapha didn’t fare much better with MSNBC’s resident twitterbug Norah ‘Giggles’ O’Donnell, who even managed to characterize the U.S. veto of a U.N. resultuion (sic) condemning Israel’s use of excessive force in Gaza as a repudiation of criticism of Israel by the Security Council…) Shame on CNN for allowing this spectacle to go on.

Reid had a blog called The Reid Report that included anti-Israel and some allegedly homophobic comments.

In a post from The Reid Report dated December 5, 2005, Reid said that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, then-president of Iran, was really onto something when he suggested that the “Zionist regime” of Israel should just relocate to Europe.

THE HOMOPHOBIC REID REPORT

Screenshots of the MSNBC host’s old blog, The Reid Report, went viral online, including a top five “totally not gay celebrities” list in 2006 that included Clay Aiken and Anderson Cooper — neither of whom had come out at that point — and urging Keith Olbermann to “defend your honor” against speculation that he was gay.

In another article, she claimed that “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing” in a discussion of “Brokeback Mountain,” which she said she didn’t watch because she “didn’t want want to watch the two male characters having sex.”

When her comments were discovered, she said she didn’t think she wrote them. Later she said she was hacked but didn’t present any evidence.