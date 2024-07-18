Butler Police Commish Smokes Secret Service Head

The Butler police were not in charge of the safety and protection of a president. They WERE STRICTLY TRAFFIC!!!

The Butler Township Commissioner Edward Natale said the Secret Service Director is lying. He spoke with Martha MacCallum on Fox News to straighten out the Big Lie.

The building the shooter was on was not the responsibility of the local police chief.

The only duties assigned to the local Butler Township Police were “strictly traffic detail.” They were not detailed to any security detail related to the event.

“I was so frustrated and frankly hit my limit last night when I saw Secret Service saying it was the responsibility of the local police department. THAT’S ABSOLUTELY NOT CORRECT!”

Butler Police were assigned to traffic detail, not security of the building the shooter took over.

This makes much more sense than what Secret Service DEI Chief Cheatle says. The police also warned the Secret Service that they were understaffed.

Commissioner: “Our local Butler Township police, their duties that were assigned to them, and we have an operational plan that details all that, were strictly traffic detail. They were not required or not detailed to any security detail related to the event. Strictly traffic to obviously to help people coming in and out …if there is an emergency, those type of things.

“We saw the number of people, the number of cars at the event, and that’s…

“I was so frustrated and quite frankly hit my limit again last night when I saw, you know, again, Secret Service says it was the responsibility of the local Police Department is absolutely not correct.”

Martha MacCallum: “Yeah, the local Police Department is not the entity in charge of the safety and protection of a president or a former president. But once this started to happen, once the shootings began to unfold, the local officers did then try to assist, try to see if they could do anything, right?”

Commissioner: “That is absolutely correct.”

