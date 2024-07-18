This Is New: 2 Senators Chasing Down the Secret Service Chief

Here is something you don’t see every day: two senators chasing down the head of the Secret Service. According to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, Kim Cheatle was told to “shut up.” If she had any sense of honor, she’d resign. She ran off when the senators confronted her, demanding answers, and they took off in pursuit.

In Milwaukee, Sens. Barrasso and Blackburn expressed their disappointment over Cheatle’s leadership. They had questions and didn’t get any answers from her. Barrasso wanted to know why she let Donald Trump go on stage. She knew she had a suspicious person and a potential threat, and someone told the snipers not to shoot. Blackburn wanted to know who gave them the orders.

Cheatle felt it wasn’t the proper place to discuss it, but she wouldn’t offer to go anywhere with them. They chased her down as she fled, saying,

“We’re going with you.”

“Don’t walk away from us.”

Barrasso said she “can’t run away from the people of the United States.” He noted her impressive protective detail and said the president should have this protection.

She needs to be fired right away.

The attack on Donald Trump looks like a criminal conspiracy. However, never underestimate the ability of the ruling class to be stupid and totally incompetent. Yes, the idiots in charge could be grossly bungling, bumbling, blundering, unfit, dallying, shiftless, schlocky, useless, scared, and inadequate bums. Yes, they can. Look who they gave us for president and vice president. Look who is in the Cabinet. Don’t forget Cheatle’s main mission: a girl Secret Service. Their favorite Justice doesn’t even know what a woman is.

What we need are answers, and we need them now!

“We’re going with you” “Don’t walk away from us” GOP Sens. Blackburn, Barrasso and others confront Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle in Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/irPjONSjoR — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) July 18, 2024