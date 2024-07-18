Assassination Attempt Cover Up by an Unelected Bureaucrat

Sec. Mayorkas, a man of highly questionable veracity, said we must not talk of conspiracy theories related to the attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump. Mayorkas wants a cover-up, not exposure. In response, here’s our recap.

The Explosive Timeline

The ABC News timeline based on a Zoom call briefing of senators confirms the worst reports. Former President Trump was allowed to take the stage, and the audience was not evacuated while a suspect was on a rooftop. Despite Secret Service knowing the shooter was on the roof, Donald Trump was allowed to take to the stage ten minutes later. The sniper had the would-be assassin in his sights for TWENTY MINUTES.

What were the rules of engagement?

The timeline was briefed as follows:

5:10 Crooks was first identified as a person of interest

5:30 Crooks was spotted with a rangefinder

5:52 Crooks was spotted on the roof by Secret Service

6:02 Trump takes the stage

6:12 Crooks fires first shots

From the time he fired, his first shot to Crooks being killed was just 26 seconds, according to law enforcement officials. Eleven seconds after the first shot, USSS counter snipers acquired their target — and 15 seconds after that, Crooks was shot dead.

The New York Times also put up the timeline.

Police Commissioner on Secret Service Chief Ms. Cheatle lies

The Secret Service chief most likely lied when she tried to blame the police for not securing the building. That was her job.

The building was left wide open.

Eyewitnesses yelled for help.

BREAKING: Eye-witness says he saw the suspect climb on top of a nearby structure outside of the event and notified the police who didn’t take action. “The guy army crawled up the building 50 feet from us… he had a rifle.” “He’s crawling! I’m thinking, why is Trump still… pic.twitter.com/imHWOvsQKm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2024

Wandering while monitored

Killer Thomas Crooks walked around for about an hour, looking up while the Secret Service monitored him. They had a photo of him. His parents reported him missing hours before and were worried. The Secret Service was at Crooks’s home almost immediately.

NEW EXCLUSIVE video shows the shooter walking around by himself looking up at rooftops near Trump How was he not detained?! Especially after getting caught with a range finder?! pic.twitter.com/lOU6pnCL0C — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 17, 2024

Crooks’s ladder and rifle that no one noticed.

Crooks somehow got a ladder in and put it up against the building 423 feet away from Donald Trump which is well within range. Oh, and he brought his high-powered rifle. Secret Service knew he had a gun attachment – a rangefinder.

Slanted roof

Secret Service Chief Cheatle said the roof was too slanted and unsafe.

DEVELOPING: This cow that was able to be posted on a roof with a slope appears to be more qualified than secret service agents according to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. pic.twitter.com/M5AqBbKyHZ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 17, 2024

Look, the snipers are on the slanted roof. They were safe.

Waiting, doing nothing

The officer who climbed to the roof radioed everyone. Why didn’t snipers take the shot then? Who told them not to? Snipers wait for the go-ahead. Why didn’t the Secret Service jump on the president at that moment?

“The very short time?”

The officer who confronted Thomas Matthew Crooks on the roof radioed a “blanket tactical channel” that there was “an individual on the roof with a weapon” before the assassination attempt on President Trump. Why wasn’t President Trump immediately evacuated? Was the Secret… pic.twitter.com/c2J0KlQEwF — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 17, 2024

Cheatle is a national security threat

The unaccountable bureaucrat won’t talk to duly-elected senators. She is a threat to democracy. Cheatle is a national security threat.

“We’re going with you” “Don’t walk away from us” GOP Sens. Blackburn, Barrasso and others confront Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle in Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/irPjONSjoR — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) July 18, 2024

This graphic is stunning.

This new graphic of Trump assassination attempt is actually wild pic.twitter.com/lmDgqThRSv — kira (@kirawontmiss) July 16, 2024

Shady as Hell

The retired Green Beret explosives expert thinks the whole thing is “shady as Hell.” Didn’t he hear Mayorkas say you can’t say that? We all want to do what Mayorkas says.

Matt Tardio, Retired Green Beret, Prior Law Enforcement Officer Who’s An Explosives Expert Breaks Down The Significance Of The Donald Trump Assassins Transmitter Found There is NO WAY this wasn’t an inside job “Things just got more weird for the President Trump assassination… pic.twitter.com/t0LOPoaxOe — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 17, 2024

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump releases 1st major campaign ad after picking JD Vance for VP It will give you chills pic.twitter.com/3AumTJiVGc — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 17, 2024