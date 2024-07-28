Buttgieg Said Harris, Everyone, Saw How Biden Was Doing

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg is a clever liar who managed to paint Donald Trump as too old on Fox News Sunday. He said his followers are all part of a Maga cult. Half the nation are in a cult. It was a painful interview because Pete is a liar. However, he admitted that everyone, including Kamala, knew that Biden was failing.

Shannon Bream: There are questions about why the vice president maybe didn’t speak up earlier about what she may have seen as the president’s decline. The Hill puts it this way in a piece, an opinion piece over there. It says if all these other figures could see the country was being led by a very unsteady president, mentally and physically. Wouldn’t Harris be able to see that too? And what possible scenario is President Biden’s vice president not directly involved in the cover-up or perhaps even more embarrassing, she’s so detached from the day-to-day activities at the highest level of the administration that she simply hadn’t noticed?

Pete Buttigieg: The simple fact is that Joe Biden is good at being president,” he said evading the question. “You can tell by the results that he’s getting the results that Donald Trump tried and failed to get right. Trump tried and failed to get the kind of job growth that Joe Biden has presided over. Trump tried and failed to get an infrastructure bill done. So, at the end of the day, you judge a president’s effectiveness based on the job that they’re doing. And that’s what we’ve seen now.

“The president made an extraordinary historic selfless choice to take himself out of the nominating process and concentrate 100% on the presidency…”

“I think that was the right choice I know he’s gonna want to sprint through the tape in terms of the work of the presidency.

[Biden sprints?]

“Meanwhile, we have a new nominee.”

Shannon Bream: And has she seen how he’s doing?

Pete Buttigieg: “We’re all aware of how he’s doing. Our country has watched our president lead, and yes, we’ve also seen that he’s ten years older than he was ten years ago, but unlike Republicans right, who are in Trump’s personality cult…”

He didn’t answer the questions, and Bream let him filibuster, making it about DJT. Buttigieg decided to lie. He’s slippery.

Watch:

Pete Buttigieg confirms they were “ALL AWARE” of Biden’s obvious cognitive impairment — including Kamala Harris — but lied to the American people anyway. Kamala led the coverup of the century. pic.twitter.com/EumxSMJoyh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2024