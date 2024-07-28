Attempted Trump Assassination: No Planning, No Communication

As reported, either this attempted assassination was deliberate or the Secret Service has become complacent, lazy, and led by complete fools. Perhaps they didn’t care if Donald Trump died.

ABC local news in Pennsylvania interviewed the Butler police SWAT team assigned to help defend Donald Trump.

They recognized the assassin as suspicious and took photos. They described having no direct communication with the Secret Service until after the gunfire started.

Because of the poor communication, they thought there was no hope that the information would reach Secret Service decision-makers before Trump took the stage.

They had no communication with the Secret Service at all on that Saturday until after the shooting. And by then, it was too late. This is the first time any of the Beaver County SWAT team members have spoken about what they concede is their failure also.

No one from the Secret Service met with the Butler team as planned.

They will report more of the interview on Monday.

However, Sen. Ron Johnson was involved in an investigation by Sen. Blumenthal. He told Shannon Bream that he could confirm that the Secret Service had the photos of the killer by 5:45 p.m. He’s amazed at how little information he has gotten. [It sounds like a cover-up. It has been two weeks.]

The media is making the attempted assassination disappear while they hype up Kamala.

We also need to find out which vehicle Crooks drove to the grounds. At first, Fox News reported that police said Thomas Crooks drove his Sonata and found an IED and an explosive device in that car. It was parked on the street.

The police also surrounded and searched a white van with Arizona plates. They appear to have towed it. Allegedly, it, too, was packed with explosives.

Reportedly, Crooks also had a bicycle.

Was Crooks tied to all three vehicles, or was there a second shooter?

