Anti-American Harris: No Borders & Foreigners Decide Our Future

Extremely far-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants a pathway to citizenship for all of the 10-20-30 or more million illegal foreigners in the country. She promised that Kamala Harris would get that done.

If illegals weren’t going to vote before, they will now.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren predicted that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the White House in 100 days, she will fight for a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

“Recognize — and I know that Kamala Harris knows this — this is a problem that ultimately has to be solved by Congress,” she told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship.”

"All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done," she went on. In other words, she'll rig all future elections, and foreigners will bury citizens at the ballot box.

Elizabeth Warren says on CNN that Kamala Harris will keep the border open and grant citizenship to more than 10 million illegal aliens: “I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship…Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done.” pic.twitter.com/G4z40fkeiv — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 28, 2024

The one thing that is clear is she will not work with Republicans and will keep the USA borderless. Word salad Harris:

Kamala Harris asked if she will work with GOP on border. She refuses to say she will. She wants an open border. Period. pic.twitter.com/YVA1Wd2pbG — @amuse (@amuse) July 27, 2024