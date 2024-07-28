Anti-American Harris: No Borders & Foreigners Decide Our Future

By
M DOWLING
-
1
38

Extremely far-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants a pathway to citizenship for all of the 10-20-30 or more million illegal foreigners in the country. She promised that Kamala Harris would get that done.

If illegals weren’t going to vote before, they will now.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren predicted that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the White House in 100 days, she will fight for a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

“Recognize — and I know that Kamala Harris knows this — this is a problem that ultimately has to be solved by Congress,” she told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship.”

“All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done,” she went on.

In other words, she’ll rig all future elections, and foreigners will bury citizens at the ballot box.

Watch:

The one thing that is clear is she will not work with Republicans and will keep the USA borderless. Word salad Harris:


