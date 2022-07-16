Buttigieg: High Gas Prices Are Part of a Plan to Push Us Into EVs

Unsurprisingly, the Biden administration’s push for high gas prices is meant to force the peasants into expensive EV cars.
Unfortunately, we could end up with a shortage of electricity and charging stations after the Left destroys fossil fuels. These leftists don’t want you in cars.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who couldn’t even fix potholes as mayor, admits that the administration’s push for exorbitant gasoline prices is part of the energy agenda to force people into purchasing electric vehicles. He says you’ll have a higher car payment but won’t pay for gasoline.
The plan has been obvious, but now the Left is admitting it.
Lets start this Civil War and cleanse our country once and for all.
Who the hell is this queer SOB to tell us how to live?
And once the expensive vehicle you didn’t want in the first place that you can’t drive long trips without making frequent long stops to recharge is paid for you either get to spend half as much as the purchase price on a new battery or buy another car but with a worthless trade in because it needs a new battery. But, hey, you’re going green no matter how how dirty mining for the raw materials to make the batteries is or how much energy produced by fossil fuels is used processing of those materials.