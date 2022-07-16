Buttigieg: High Gas Prices Are Part of a Plan to Push Us Into EVs

Unsurprisingly, the Biden administration’s push for high gas prices is meant to force the peasants into expensive EV cars.

Unfortunately, we could end up with a shortage of electricity and charging stations after the Left destroys fossil fuels. These leftists don’t want you in cars.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who couldn’t even fix potholes as mayor, admits that the administration’s push for exorbitant gasoline prices is part of the energy agenda to force people into purchasing electric vehicles. He says you’ll have a higher car payment but won’t pay for gasoline.

The plan has been obvious, but now the Left is admitting it.

Watch:

Related